OneAscent Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 13,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $437,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of USO stock opened at $29.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.77. United States Oil Fund LP has a twelve month low of $16.88 and a twelve month high of $106.56.

About United States Oil Fund

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

