Pacific City Financial Corporation (NYSE:PCB) Shares Sold by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pacific City Financial Corporation (NYSE:PCB) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,546 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC owned 0.34% of Pacific City Financial worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCB. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacific City Financial by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific City Financial during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific City Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Pacific City Financial by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Pacific City Financial by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the period.

Get Pacific City Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Daniel Cho acquired 53,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $457,329.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,683.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific City Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th.

Shares of NYSE:PCB opened at $9.76 on Thursday. Pacific City Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.27.

Pacific City Financial (NYSE:PCB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $18.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.30 million.

Pacific City Financial Company Profile

Pacific City Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses in Southern California. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific City Financial Corporation (NYSE:PCB).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific City Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific City Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.