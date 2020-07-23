Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $126.72 Million

Brokerages expect Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) to announce $126.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Paylocity’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $128.72 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $124.88 million. Paylocity reported sales of $120.37 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full year sales of $557.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $555.62 million to $559.46 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $623.37 million, with estimates ranging from $559.40 million to $641.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Paylocity had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $171.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Paylocity’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PCTY shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Paylocity from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Paylocity from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Paylocity from $94.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $136.25 on Thursday. Paylocity has a twelve month low of $66.98 and a twelve month high of $156.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.74 and its 200 day moving average is $123.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 109.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.68.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 9,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total transaction of $1,311,074.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,440 shares of company stock valued at $13,073,183. 37.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth $1,055,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Paylocity by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 361,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,677,000 after purchasing an additional 86,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Paylocity by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

