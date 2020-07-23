Philippa (Pippa) Morgan Sells 25,000 Shares of Aritzia Inc (TSE:ATZ) Stock

Aritzia Inc (TSE:ATZ) Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 25,000 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.95, for a total value of C$473,825.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$164,891.10.

ATZ opened at C$18.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.58. Aritzia Inc has a 12 month low of C$9.20 and a 12 month high of C$26.37.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$275.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$277.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Aritzia Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATZ. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Aritzia from C$21.50 to C$23.50 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Aritzia from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on Aritzia from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Aritzia from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Aritzia from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a design house and fashion retailer of women's apparel and accessories. The company designs and sells blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, denim, leggings, sweatshirts, bodysuits, puffers, jumpsuits, and intimates; and accessories, including hats, scarves, bags and pouches, socks and tights, belts, iPhone cases, and gloves.

