Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) CTO Sells $1,131,477.75 in Stock

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) CTO Daniel Nathan sold 38,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $1,131,477.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:PHR opened at $28.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of -2.68. Phreesia has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $34.85.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.92 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 15.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Phreesia by 76.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the first quarter worth about $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 1,618.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 176.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PHR. Citigroup began coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Phreesia from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on Phreesia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.69.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

