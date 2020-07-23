Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Sets New 12-Month High at $35.76

Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.76 and last traded at $34.32, with a volume of 9256 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.81.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PING shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.82.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.70 and its 200-day moving average is $25.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $61.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.32 million. Ping Identity’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ping Identity news, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $33,930.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,079,609.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Adriana Zenia Carpenter sold 11,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $320,842.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,752,102 shares of company stock valued at $365,368,463 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PING. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Ping Identity during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ping Identity in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Ping Identity in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Ping Identity in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Ping Identity in the first quarter valued at $189,000. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Company Profile (NYSE:PING)

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

