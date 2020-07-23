Pinnacle Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:PINWF) Rating Increased to Outperform at CIBC

Pinnacle Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:PINWF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PINWF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Desjardins raised shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Pinnacle Renewable Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle Renewable Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PINWF opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.01. Pinnacle Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $8.46.

About Pinnacle Renewable Energy

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

