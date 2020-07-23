Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,431 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 298,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 60,786 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 28.7% during the second quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 36,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 8,055 shares during the period. Surevest LLC lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 12.2% in the second quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 32,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.1% in the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 11,536,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,984,000 after acquiring an additional 242,321 shares during the period. Finally, Investment House LLC grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 69.2% during the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 56,229 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PAA. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.22.

PAA opened at $8.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.37. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $25.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.91.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.83 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 19.57% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. On average, analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 28.69%.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

