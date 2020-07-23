Planet 13 (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) PT Raised to $3.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Planet 13 (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $2.50 to $3.50 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.35% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Planet 13 stock opened at $2.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.45. Planet 13 has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $2.85.

Planet 13 Holdings Inc, a cannabis company, cultivates, produces, and distributes medical and recreational cannabis in Nevada, the United States. It also operates dispensaries that provide recreational cannabis, cannabis extracts, and infused products. In addition, the company sells its products online.

