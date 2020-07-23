PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Stock Position Trimmed by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,715 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.05% of PNC Financial Services Group worth $23,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 198.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $106.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.42. The company has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $79.41 and a fifty-two week high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($2.78). The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 35.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

Several research firms have commented on PNC. ValuEngine cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.21.

In related news, Director Richard J. Harshman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.55 per share, for a total transaction of $97,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,182.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

