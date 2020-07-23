ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.39

ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.39 and last traded at $17.53, with a volume of 162366 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.56.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.99 and a 200 day moving average of $22.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 115.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 63.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 339.4% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

