ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.76

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.76 and last traded at $5.94, with a volume of 939015 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.94.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQQQ. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter worth about $860,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $260,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

