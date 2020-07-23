Ramon Laguarta Sells 13,109 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $1,767,879.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,026,743.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $136.01 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The company has a market cap of $188.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.68.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peterson Wealth Management increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.8% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 28,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in PepsiCo by 18.0% during the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 55,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,311,000 after acquiring an additional 8,452 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 51.4% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.2% in the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 117,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,545,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Guggenheim raised their target price on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.