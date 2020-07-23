Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Acquires Shares of 597 Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 597 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

TYL opened at $367.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.50, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $350.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $326.23. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.00 and a twelve month high of $382.92.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $276.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.00, for a total value of $368,781.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,014 shares in the company, valued at $29,278,998. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total transaction of $9,364,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,617,232.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 107,311 shares of company stock valued at $37,929,019. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $330.09.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

