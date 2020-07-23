Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) Holdings Raised by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) by 54.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,349 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Retrophin worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atom Investors LP lifted its position in Retrophin by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 190,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 40,135 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Retrophin during the 1st quarter valued at $2,322,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Retrophin by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 88,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 13,995 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Retrophin by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 561,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Retrophin by 335.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 16,228 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ RTRX opened at $21.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 5.97 and a quick ratio of 5.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.04. Retrophin Inc has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $21.92.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $47.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.14 million. Retrophin had a negative net margin of 57.01% and a negative return on equity of 43.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Retrophin Inc will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RTRX shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Retrophin in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Retrophin from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Retrophin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In other Retrophin news, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 238,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,774,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 16,364 shares of company stock worth $298,850 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Retrophin Profile

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

