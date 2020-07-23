Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.65

Ricoh Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:RICOY)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.65 and traded as low as $7.57. Ricoh shares last traded at $7.57, with a volume of 190 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ricoh from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day moving average of $8.39.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.44). Ricoh had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Ricoh Co Ltd will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

About Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY)

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. The company offers various office printing products, including multifunction printers, copying machines, wide machines, fax products, scanners, etc.; and commercial printing products comprising cut sheet production printers and continuous paper production printers; industrial printing products, which include inkjet heads, imaging systems, industrial printers, etc.; and related equipment, consumables, services, and software.

