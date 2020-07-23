RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) by 168.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,120 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.05% of RMR Group worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RMR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RMR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in RMR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $8,955,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RMR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in RMR Group by 38.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in RMR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 38.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RMR opened at $30.10 on Thursday. RMR Group Inc has a 12-month low of $21.79 and a 12-month high of $50.31. The company has a market capitalization of $917.07 million, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.37.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). RMR Group had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $140.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RMR Group Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.47%.

RMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of RMR Group from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RMR Group in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.57.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

