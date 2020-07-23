Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 212,862 Shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 198.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,862 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $22,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 12.2% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $75.73 on Thursday. Monster Beverage Corp has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $76.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 84,465 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total transaction of $5,609,320.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,435,328.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sydney Selati sold 5,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total transaction of $330,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,201.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,108 shares of company stock valued at $13,486,804 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MNST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.24.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

