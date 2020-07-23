Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 262,732 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 607,924 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 262,732 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $25,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% in the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 196,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.6% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 41.6% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,813 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 29.8% in the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 26,770 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period. 57.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of WBA stock opened at $40.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The firm has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.62, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.04.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.27). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $34.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.55%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Read More: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.