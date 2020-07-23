Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 66.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 671,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,694 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $23,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 158.7% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 207.1% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

IP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cfra cut their price target on International Paper from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on International Paper in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.36.

IP stock opened at $36.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.33. International Paper Co has a 12-month low of $26.38 and a 12-month high of $47.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.43.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that International Paper Co will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.