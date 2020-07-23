Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stake in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 92.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 353,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 170,047 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 1.83% of Amerisafe worth $21,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Amerisafe by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Amerisafe by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Amerisafe by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Amerisafe by 1,065.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 439,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,328,000 after purchasing an additional 401,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Amerisafe by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 639,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,258,000 after purchasing an additional 35,933 shares during the period.

Get Amerisafe alerts:

In other news, EVP Vincent J. Gagliano sold 2,408 shares of Amerisafe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $152,715.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,507.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $62.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.37. Amerisafe, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.02 and a 52 week high of $80.65.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Amerisafe had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $86.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.27 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amerisafe, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Amerisafe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.48%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMSF. BidaskClub cut Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine cut Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Amerisafe from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amerisafe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

About Amerisafe

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF).

Receive News & Ratings for Amerisafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerisafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.