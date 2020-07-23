Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 26,406 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.12% of Incyte worth $26,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1,719.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 7,169 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 89.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 376,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,586,000 after acquiring an additional 178,295 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 24.3% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,369,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $612,922,000 after acquiring an additional 90,868 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1,620.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Paul Trower sold 6,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $763,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,154,470. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total value of $93,063.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,604.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 250,175 shares of company stock worth $26,519,987. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INCY shares. Argus raised their price target on Incyte from $92.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Incyte from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.90.

INCY opened at $105.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $62.48 and a 12 month high of $110.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($3.17). The company had revenue of $568.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.24 million. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 16.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

