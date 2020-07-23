Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $19.69 Million Stock Position in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 546.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 358,485 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 303,042 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Dell were worth $19,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dell during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell by 746.0% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Dell during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell by 28.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Dell news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 3,038 shares of Dell stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $151,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,910,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven H. Price sold 39,799 shares of Dell stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,790,955.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,537,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 671,625 shares of company stock worth $37,010,037 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $61.76 on Thursday. Dell Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $62.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.33. Dell had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 141.86%. The business had revenue of $21.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Dell’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on DELL shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Dell from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Dell from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dell from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Dell from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.10.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

