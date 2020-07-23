Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $21.28 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,299 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $21,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAT. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 167,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,677,000 after purchasing an additional 40,089 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 17,146 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

CAT opened at $136.98 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $150.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $73.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Caterpillar from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America raised Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.79.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

