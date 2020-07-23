Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $24.88 Million Stock Position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 20,285 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $24,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Iqvia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,408,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Iqvia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Iqvia by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Iqvia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Iqvia by 90.3% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Iqvia stock opened at $164.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.32. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $81.79 and a 12 month high of $169.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Iqvia had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 1.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Iqvia news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 19,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,916,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 671,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,721,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IQV. Mizuho cut their price target on Iqvia from $153.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Iqvia from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens began coverage on Iqvia in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Iqvia from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Iqvia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iqvia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.56.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

