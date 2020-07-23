Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 5,959 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,420 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $20,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $1,497,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,055 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter worth $1,666,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,824 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 94,113 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $25,704,000 after purchasing an additional 55,378 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

ILMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on Illumina from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Illumina from $298.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Illumina from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Illumina currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.50.

Shares of ILMN opened at $391.71 on Thursday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.78 and a 1 year high of $402.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $57.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $365.93 and a 200-day moving average of $316.68.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.39. Illumina had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 26.48%. The company had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 600 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,054 shares in the company, valued at $15,617,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.61, for a total value of $925,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,839,503.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,332 shares of company stock valued at $11,943,381 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.