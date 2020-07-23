Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 38,041 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,041 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.27% of Whirlpool worth $21,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 44.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Whirlpool by 262.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $146.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.95. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $64.00 and a 52 week high of $163.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.98.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.15. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 4.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WHR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Whirlpool from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Whirlpool from $124.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Longbow Research lowered their price objective on Whirlpool from $178.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.56.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

