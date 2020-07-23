Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 96,412 Shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 322,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 96,412 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $22,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Ameren by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ameren by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Ameren by 284.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 17,954 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Ameren by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 36,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ameren from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Ameren from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Ameren from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

Shares of AEE opened at $80.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62. Ameren Corp has a 52-week low of $58.74 and a 52-week high of $87.65.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameren Corp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.10%.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

