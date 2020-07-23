Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.25

Shares of Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.25 and last traded at $23.89, with a volume of 20508 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.22.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RST. ValuEngine downgraded Rosetta Stone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Rosetta Stone in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Rosetta Stone from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rosetta Stone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on Rosetta Stone in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

Get Rosetta Stone alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $578.52 million, a PE ratio of -30.18 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.88.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $47.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Rosetta Stone Inc will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Rosetta Stone by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 238,947 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 126,200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Rosetta Stone in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Rosetta Stone in the 2nd quarter worth about $645,000. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in Rosetta Stone in the 1st quarter worth about $1,887,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rosetta Stone in the 1st quarter worth about $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

About Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST)

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Rosetta Stone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rosetta Stone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.