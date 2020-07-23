Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $32.02

Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.02 and last traded at $31.75, with a volume of 11554 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.97.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAIL shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sailpoint Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -346.29 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.48.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $75.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.18 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 1.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total transaction of $569,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,308,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,251,237.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $115,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,073.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,673 shares of company stock worth $2,862,865. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,322,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,228,000 after acquiring an additional 48,139 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 10.1% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,991,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,745,000 after acquiring an additional 367,480 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,000,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,813,000 after acquiring an additional 67,827 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 5.5% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,941,000 after acquiring an additional 112,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 17.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,341,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,413,000 after acquiring an additional 201,500 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sailpoint Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:SAIL)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

