San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Reduces Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,725 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.1% of San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 26.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 21.4% in the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.83.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $211.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,605.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $130.78 and a 52 week high of $216.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.33 and a 200-day moving average of $176.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

