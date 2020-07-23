Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity

Sasol (NYSE:SSL) was downgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $13.50 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 56.98% from the company’s current price.

SSL has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Sasol to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Sasol currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.38.

Shares of SSL opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 3.57. Sasol has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $23.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Sasol by 235.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Sasol by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sasol in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sasol by 707.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 12,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Sasol by 755.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.

