Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Position Boosted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,228,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,390 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.94% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $34,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 3.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 28,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SWM opened at $32.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.84. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $46.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts predict that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Sidoti cut their target price on shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

