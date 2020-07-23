Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,947 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $12,315,435,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $328,820,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,849,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771,223 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Microsoft by 22.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,479,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Microsoft by 257.7% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,900,338 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $772,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530,518 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $211.75 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $130.78 and a 1-year high of $216.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $199.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,605.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.83.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

