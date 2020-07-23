Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.00 Million

Analysts expect Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) to post sales of $12.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings. Sequans Communications posted sales of $8.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full year sales of $51.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $49.00 million to $54.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $79.24 million, with estimates ranging from $66.82 million to $90.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sequans Communications.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SQNS shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Sequans Communications in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Sequans Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sequans Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of Sequans Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Sequans Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.21.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Sequans Communications by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 184,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 69,268 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Sequans Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sequans Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sequans Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $425,000. 41.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SQNS opened at $7.12 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day moving average is $5.35. Sequans Communications has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $8.29. The stock has a market cap of $170.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.36.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

Recommended Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sequans Communications (SQNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.