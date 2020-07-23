SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 35,505 Shares of Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) by 356.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,505 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Livongo Health were worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVGO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Livongo Health by 181.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,598,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318,002 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in shares of Livongo Health in the first quarter worth about $21,909,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Livongo Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,276,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Livongo Health by 257.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 927,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,473,000 after acquiring an additional 668,404 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Livongo Health by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,480,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,092,000 after acquiring an additional 426,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Jennifer Schneider sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total value of $395,166.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 229,489 shares in the company, valued at $13,535,261.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hemant Taneja sold 300,000 shares of Livongo Health stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $15,864,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 563,574 shares of company stock worth $34,400,243. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LVGO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Livongo Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on Livongo Health from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Livongo Health from $62.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Livongo Health from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Livongo Health from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.95.

Shares of LVGO opened at $110.56 on Thursday. Livongo Health has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $115.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.09.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. Livongo Health had a negative net margin of 22.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $68.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.11 million. Livongo Health’s quarterly revenue was up 114.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Livongo Health will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

