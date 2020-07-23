SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 351,380 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in CVS Health by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 268,896 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $17,469,000 after purchasing an additional 40,759 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 77,805 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 19,647 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.3% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 895,029 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $53,216,000 after purchasing an additional 83,635 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP increased its stake in CVS Health by 3,245.8% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,370,762 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $81,326,000 after buying an additional 1,329,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $63.78 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $77.03. The firm has a market cap of $84.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.35.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.14 per share, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at $957,265.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

