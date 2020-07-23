SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 5,562 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,562 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Linde by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.9% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on LIN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Linde from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Linde from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Linde from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.47.

Linde stock opened at $245.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.66, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $146.71 and a 12 month high of $246.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $217.76 and its 200-day moving average is $199.20.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 8.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

