SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Position in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,453 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.08% of Leggett & Platt worth $3,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth $57,899,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 151.8% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 650,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,363,000 after purchasing an additional 392,325 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 43.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,194,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,859,000 after purchasing an additional 360,017 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 140.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 573,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,303,000 after buying an additional 335,025 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,019,000 after buying an additional 183,875 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LEG. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Leggett & Platt from $49.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

NYSE:LEG opened at $36.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.03 and a twelve month high of $55.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.57.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

