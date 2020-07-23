Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $31.56

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.56 and traded as low as $24.84. Southern First Bancshares shares last traded at $25.02, with a volume of 12,300 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on SFST. ValuEngine lowered Southern First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Southern First Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Southern First Bancshares in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $194.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.56.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.52). Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $22.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Southern First Bancshares news, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $56,334.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,958.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 1,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $44,911.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,868.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 411,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,666,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 9.5% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 226,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after buying an additional 19,565 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 1.3% in the first quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 169,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after buying an additional 10,699 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 20.6% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after buying an additional 22,661 shares during the period. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

