Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Raises Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,064 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.6% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 10,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 4.4% during the second quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its position in Apple by 2.5% during the second quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 7,790 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,248 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Nomura upped their price objective on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Apple from $320.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.56.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $389.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $360.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,681.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.58 and a 52 week high of $399.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.