Stantec (NYSE:STN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $32.85

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.85 and last traded at $32.30, with a volume of 607 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.29.

A number of analysts have commented on STN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Stantec from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Stantec from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Stantec in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.69.

Get Stantec alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Stantec had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $712.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.61%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,997,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,526,000 after purchasing an additional 766,988 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Stantec by 357.2% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,784,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,970 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stantec by 14.8% in the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,612,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,793,000 after acquiring an additional 208,291 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stantec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,189,000. Finally, Guardian Capital LP acquired a new position in Stantec in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile (NYSE:STN)

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.