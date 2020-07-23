State Street Corp Acquires 355,752 Shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,036,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 355,752 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.06% of Franklin Street Properties worth $34,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 14,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 25,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on FSP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Street Properties from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Street Properties from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

NYSEAMERICAN:FSP opened at $4.89 on Thursday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $8.97.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $62.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.99 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

