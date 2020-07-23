State Street Corp Buys 18,014 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 289,545 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,014 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $34,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 8,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSTR. TheStreet downgraded MicroStrategy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine cut MicroStrategy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroStrategy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $121.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 0.60. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $165.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.89.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.12). MicroStrategy had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $111.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

