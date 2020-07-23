State Street Corp Has $34.41 Million Stake in LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 762,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,176 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.04% of LGI Homes worth $34,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LGIH. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,325,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,150,000 after purchasing an additional 131,652 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 25.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,154,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,278,000 after purchasing an additional 438,258 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 4.4% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,142,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,574,000 after purchasing an additional 48,446 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 4.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 702,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,738,000 after purchasing an additional 27,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 1.7% in the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 529,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,905,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other LGI Homes news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $2,536,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 561,338 shares in the company, valued at $56,942,126.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LGIH opened at $114.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 14.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. LGI Homes Inc has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $116.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.28.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $454.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.39 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that LGI Homes Inc will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LGIH. Wedbush downgraded LGI Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub raised LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on LGI Homes from $102.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.25.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

