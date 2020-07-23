Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stora Enso is an integrated forest products company producing magazine papers, newsprint, fine papers and packaging boards, areas in which the Group is a global market leader. Stora Enso also conducts extensive sawmilling operations. To strengthen its market position and better serve customers in the United States, the company acquired the U.S.-based, Consolidated Papers, Inc. in 2000. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Stora Enso Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Pareto Securities upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. DNB Markets upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of Stora Enso Oyj stock opened at $13.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.92. Stora Enso Oyj has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $14.58.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 8.72%. As a group, analysts predict that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods.

