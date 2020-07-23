Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Purchased by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,658 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,096 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SMFG opened at $5.69 on Thursday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $7.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.20.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SMFG. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

