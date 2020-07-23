SunTrust Banks Raises Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target to $24.00

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BYD. Nomura raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $22.40 on Tuesday. Boyd Gaming has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $36.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 2.35.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $680.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Boyd Gaming’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $230,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 285,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,586,438.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman William S. Boyd bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.07 per share, with a total value of $1,607,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 10.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 55,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 5,188 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,047,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,365,000 after acquiring an additional 19,710 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 95,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 26,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.