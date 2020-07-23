SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWMAY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SWMAY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR stock opened at $38.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.19. SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR has a 1 year low of $18.93 and a 1 year high of $39.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.70 and a 200-day moving average of $31.19.

SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR had a negative return on equity of 78.21% and a net margin of 27.15%. The business had revenue of $426.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.39 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR Company Profile

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Sweden, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Snus and Moist Snuff, Other Tobacco Products, Lights, and Other Operations segments. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment offers snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

