Symmetry Partners LLC Has $14.01 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,555 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.8% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $536,884,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $3,783,310,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Apple by 18.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,850,960,000 after buying an additional 4,148,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Apple by 21.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,399,318,000 after buying an additional 3,000,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Apple from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Apple from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.56.

Apple stock opened at $389.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,681.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.58 and a 52-week high of $399.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $360.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

